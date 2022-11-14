Find the Best H11 LED Bulb for Your Car: Our Top 7 Picks

Introduction

LED bulbs are popular in the market when it comes to vehicle headlights or even fog lights. Considering the longevity and ability to provide brighter light, many vehicle owners are upgrading their stock bulbs to H11 LED bulbs.

Without any further ado, let’s get straight into the details and check out some best H11 LED bulbs available in the market.

#1 SEALIGHT S1 9005/HB3 H11/H9/H8 60W 6000K White IP67 LED Headlight Bulbs (2 Pairs)

SEALIGHT S1 H11 LED bulbs provide 400% brighter and 100% wider vision compared to stock bulbs. It also comes with a focused beam pattern that will ensure you get not only clear vision but it will also not blind oncoming drivers.

Price: $69.99

#2 Torchbeam T2 9005/HB3 H11/H9/H8 60W 6500K White LED Headlight Bulbs (2 Pairs)

Torchbeam T2 comes with a hydraulic fan that has 12,000 RFM. These bulbs provide a persistent glow for at least two decades. Thanks to the 0.1s Rapid Light-emitting, there are no delays in switching from low to high beam.

Price: $66.49

#3 Laxmas LM1 H11/H9/H8 60W 6500K White IP68 LED Headlight Bulbs (2 Pcs)

Laxmas LM1 bulbs are built with an aviation aluminum material and come with a unique heat sink design. It also consists of a 1,2000 RPM turbo cooling fan that improves the lifespan, which is 50,000 hours. With 1:1 mini design, the installation takes barely 10 minutes and plug-n-play feature saves an ample amount of time.

Price: $39.99

#4 ZonCar ZF2 H11 Yellow LED Fog Light Bulbs (2 Pcs)

If you are looking for a budget-friendly option, then you may check out ZonCar ZF2 H11 bulbs. It is equipped with a high luminous CSP chipset and it is 300% brighter compared to stock bulbs. It comes with a lifespan of 30,000 hours and thanks to the yellow lights, which helps to penetrate fog easily.

Price: $27.59

#5 Fahren H11/H9/H8 LED Headlight Bulbs (2 Pcs)

Here’s another set of bulbs on the list that comes with an aviation aluminum body. It has a lifespan of 50,000 hours and provides 300% more brightness than stock bulbs. It has 1:1 mini design that makes the installation process easier. However, it is a little on an expensive side compared to SEALIGHT and other brands mentioned on the list.

Price: $39.99

#6 HONCS H11 LED Headlight Bulbs (2 Pcs)

Here’s a perfectly aligned beam pattern bulb that requires only 10 minutes for installation. It uses a superior CSP chipset and comes with 50,000 hours of lifespan. It is compatible with 99% of vehicles.

Price: $23.99

#7 Cougar Motor H11 LED Bulbs (2 Pcs)

Cougar Motor H11 provides 12000 LM brightness as it is equipped with 50W high power. The color temperature is 6500K and it is 300% brighter compared to stock bulbs. They are durable and comfortable for drivers’ eyesight. These bulbs are also IP65 waterproof and dustproof.

Price: $39.99

Benefits of Upgrading to LED Headlight Bulbs

According to a study done by the Lighting Research Center, upgrading to LED headlights can provide a number of benefits. These benefits include:

Increased visibility: LEDs emit a bright white light that is easier for the human eye to process than the yellowish light emitted by traditional halogen bulbs. This allows for increased visibility, particularly in low-light conditions. Reduced glare: The brightness of LEDs can cause less glare than halogen bulbs, making it easier to see during nighttime driving. Longer lifespan: LEDs typically last much longer than halogen bulbs, often lasting up to 5 times as long. This can save money in the long run as well as reducing the hassle of having to frequently replace headlight bulbs.

Conclusion

No matter which bulb you choose from the above-mentioned list, make sure that you buy from a reliable website. If you are interested in buying H11 LED from SEALIGHT, Torchebeam, or Zoncar, you can go to SuncentAuto’s H11 LED bulbs page, an online auto parts store that owns and sells these lighting brands.

In case, you order a wrong one or receive a defective product, then you can simply return it. Aside from that, upgrading from halogen to LED bulb is always a good option as it will provide more brightness and longer lifespan.