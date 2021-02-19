Ferromex and KCSM won the Mexican rail market in 2020

Ferromex and KCSM gained share in the Mexican rail market in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT).

First, Ferromex went from a market share of 47.9% in 2019 to 48.2% in 2020.

For this measurement, the movement of cargo by rail and concession company is considered.

Second, KCSM (Kansas City Southern de México) increased its participation from 35.3 to 36.5 percent.

In total, the movement of freight by rail totaled 120 million 381,000 tons in the past year, a fall of 3.8% at the annual rate.

Like Ferromex, Ferrosur is a subsidiary of Grupo México, one of the largest conglomerates in the country.

Ferrosur registered a fall in this same indicator from 12 to 11.1 percent.

In Mexico, the Railway Transport Regulatory Agency regulates, among other matters, the operation of railways, rights of way and way, competition between carriers and the rates that can be charged.

To date, the SCT has granted a total of 14 concessions to own and operate sections of the Mexican rail system.

Ferromex

The Government has also granted private sector companies the right to provide passenger rail transportation services and property rights in the terminal in the Valley of Mexico, as well as an allocation to the state of Jalisco to provide rail transportation for tourist purposes in a part of the Pacific.

At a year-on-year rate, all companies had a drop in their cargo movement, except for Ferrocarril and Terminal del Valle de México.

In 2020, Ferromex reported a year-on-year decrease of 3.1%, to 58 million 036,000 tons.

In second place, KCSM registered a decrease of 0.6%, to 43 million 996,000 tons.

Ferrosur moved 13 million 353,000 tons of cargo, 10.9% less compared to the same period in 2019.

For the rest of the companies, the results were as follows: Ferrocarril y Terminal del Valle de México transported 2 million 342,000 tons (8.7%); Coahuila-Durango Line, 2 million 206,000 tons (-29.2%); Ferrocarril del Istmo de Tehuantepec (FIT), 304,000 tons (-53.2%), and Administration of the Tijuana-Tecate Short Route, 145,000 tons (without percentage change).

