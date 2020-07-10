Ferromex and KCSM gain participation in rail transport in 2020

The companies Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) and Kansas City Southern de México (KCSM) gained market share in the movement of rail freight in Mexico from January to April 2020, according to official data.

Rail transport moved 40 million 590,000 tons in the first four months of the year in the country, an interannual increase of 0.9 percent.

In particular, Ferromex registered 19 million 561,000 tons, an increase of 2.8%, comparing the same periods.

At the same time, KCSM reported an increase of 3.3%, to total 14 million 674,000 tons.

Globally, the World Trade Organization (WTO) estimates a fall of 18.5% year-on-year in trade in products globally in the second quarter of 2020, ruling out its worst scenario previously projected.

According to the WTO statistics, the volume of merchandise trade decreased at a rate of 3% year-on-year in the first quarter.

Initial estimates for the second quarter, during which the virus and related containment measures affected much of the world’s population, point to a year-on-year reduction of approximately 18.5%, according to its estimates in late July.

Ferromex, KCSM and national trade

Mexico exported merchandise worth $ 18,069.8 million in May, a 56.7% year-on-year drop, the worst drop in current records released online by Banco de México since 1993.

The previous record decline was seen in the immediately preceding month, in April, when it was 40.9%, in both cases as the main consequence of actions stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the April results, Ferromex and KCSM increased their participation in the Mexican market. The first from 47.3 to 48.2% and the second from 35.3 to 36.2 percent.

In that same month, Ferrosur transported 4 million 756,000 tons (-1.9%, year-on-year); Railroad and Terminal of the Valley of Mexico, 581,000 tons (-27.5%); Coahuila-Durango Line, 793,000 tons (-27.8%); Tehuantepec Isthmus Railroad (FIT), 179,000 tons (-10.9%), and the Tijuana-Tecate Short Route Administration, 47,000 tons (-0.4 percent).

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado