Ferromex acquires 600 cars in 3Q22

A subsidiary of GMXT, Ferromex operated the largest rail fleet in the country with 19,344 cars of different types in the third quarter of 2022, 600 more than in the immediately preceding quarter.

It also operated 563 locomotives from July to September this year, the same amount as from April to June 2022.

Ferromex

The company is the largest rail operator in Mexico, in terms of both coverage by number of kilometers and number of cars used in the provision of its services.

Above all, Ferromex provides general and intermodal rail freight services, as well as other ancillary services, including passenger transportation, intra-terminal haulage, and automotive terminal services, among others.

Ferromex has the largest coverage of the Mexican railroad system with 7,120.0 km of main tracks and 1,010.5 km of branch lines that cover about 71% of the country’s geographic surface and almost 80% of its industrial and commercial area.

Other GMXT subsidiaries

Ferrosur has the concessions to operate the Vía Troncal del Sureste and Vía corta Oaxaca-Sur, which together are equivalent to 1,823 km of track, as well as a partial assignment of rights to use, exploit and operate the specialized rail ship terminal in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

Ferrosur closed the third quarter of 2022 with the operation of 159 locomotives (the same amount as in the immediately preceding quarter) and 4,352 cars of different types, that is 72 less than from April to June of the current year.

Meanwhile, Florida East Coast Railway (FEC) provides rail service along Florida’s east coast and is the provider of service to the ports of South Florida: Miami, Everglades and Palm Beach.

FEC provides service along some 565 km of its own railroad tracks, with connections to CSX and Norfolk Southern in Jacksonville, Florida. FEC has 69 locomotives, 7,723 cars of various types, 266 tractors and 1,339 trailers.

Texas Pacifico Transportation (TXPF) its main activity is related to the provision of railroad services over a 616 km railroad track between Presidio and San Angelo Junction in the state of Texas. It maintains interchanges with Union Pacific at Alpine and with BNSF Railway and Fort Worth and Western Railroad at San Angelo Junction. TXPF has 5 locomotives.

Intermodal Mexico (IMEX) provides complementary services to railroad operations, such as intermodal services, Cross Dock, transshipment services, pre-trip, rail car maintenance and switching services; it has 10 terminals, 1,577 chassis and 30 cranes.