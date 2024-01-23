FEMSA, UNHCR and staff turnover

FEMSA-owned OXXO’s experience shows that even in an industry that typically experiences high turnover, the inclusion of refugees can reduce turnover and absenteeism.

While OXXO’s refugee workers tend to stay on the job four to six months longer than non-refugee workers, OXXO managers say refugees have above-average levels of commitment and punctuality and very low levels of absenteeism.

OXXO managers also note that refugee workers bring new and diverse skills and perspectives to the workforce, inspire other employees with their resilience, adaptability and kindness in the face of significant personal challenges, and enrich the company’s culture.

In addition, OXXO managers say that their employees are generally proud of the company’s support for refugees, which fosters employee loyalty and engagement.

FEMSA’s need to hire staff aligned with UNHCR‘s Durable Solutions strategy, which has been integrating refugees into formal employment since 2016 through job placement, school enrollment, access to housing, and other support.

FEMSA

FEMSA is now the largest employer of refugees and migrants in Mexico and, according to the UNHCR, FEMSA’s participation encouraged approximately 500 additional companies to adopt similar efforts.

In view of the benefits generated for both the company and the refugee and migrant workers, FEMSA has partnered with UNHCR and Tent Partnership to refine, replicate and expand the Refugee Labor Inclusion Program in other FEMSA subsidiaries in Latin America.

Commercial Division

FEMSA, whose full name is Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., is a Mexican company that operates in various sectors and is one of the largest and most important conglomerates in Latin America.

Founded in 1890, FEMSA has experienced significant growth and diversification over the years.

In its Commercial Division, the company owns the OXXO convenience store chain, which is one of the largest and most recognized convenience store chains in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

OXXO offers a variety of products, from food and beverages to services such as utility payments.