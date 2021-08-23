FedEx Corporation added 14 new markets in Asia-Pacific

FedEx Corporation added 14 new Asia-Pacific origin markets for FedEx International First service to the United States and Canada in 2020.

These developments allow it to continue to better serve its global customers doing business in the Asia-Pacific markets.

To facilitate the use of its growing international network, the company offers a full range of international trade consulting services and a variety of online tools that allow customers to more easily determine and comply with international shipping requirements.

Over the years, FedEx acquisitions have given it global transportation networks and additional capabilities in important international markets.

In 2016, the company acquired TNT Express, which is the largest acquisition in FedEx history.

This acquisition rapidly accelerates its European and global growth, substantially enhances its global presence through TNT Express’ low-cost road networks in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and expands its capabilities and solutions for its customers.

Then, during 2020, the company substantially completed projects at its European hub and station locations that enable interoperability between ground networks for FedEx Express and TNT Express packages.

Most recently, in 2021, FedEx completed the integration of the FedEx Express and TNT Express line transportation and pickup and delivery operations and began offering an enhanced portfolio of international services.

Now the company expects to complete the final phase of interoperability of the international air network at the beginning of the 2022 calendar.

As the company nears completion of the TNT Express physical network integration in 2022, it continues to execute initiatives in addition to integration to transform and optimize FedEx Express’ international business, particularly in Europe.

Also during 2021 the company improved its policy from Europe to the United States at night and its portfolio of e-commerce services in Europe with FedEx International Priority Express and FedEx International Connect Plus.

In addition, the company has expanded its capabilities in the Asia-Pacific markets, including through the establishment of:

Its Asia-Pacific hub at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in southern China , which began operating in 2009.

, which began operating in 2009. Its North Pacific regional hub at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan , which opened in 2014 and serves as a consolidation point for shipments from North Asia to the United States.

, which opened in 2014 and serves as a consolidation point for shipments from North Asia to the United States. And its International Express and Cargo Hub in Shanghai, which opened in 2018 at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.