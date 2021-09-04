Farmacias Benavides reported that Fármacos Nacionales and Casa Marzam are its main wholesalers in the purchase of merchandise.

The company purchases products from a mix of wholesale and direct suppliers that fluctuates according to its business strategy.

Regarding its financial results, Farmacias Benavides registered sales of 3,531 million pesos in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial results of the company

Likewise, its sales in comparable stores grew 22.4% from April to June of the current year at the interannual rate.

According to the company, this growth is derived from initiatives and strategic business plans focused on customer needs, as well as the current relevance that health and prevention has taken in the Mexican population.

Fármacos Nacionales

The gross profit of Benavides pharmacies in the second quarter reached 1,079 million pesos, (30.6% of sales), representing an increase of 25.3% compared to the same period of 2020, mainly benefited by a better sales volume.

Among the main suppliers of the company are: Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer, Bayer, Glaxo Smithkline, Sanofi Aventis, Astra Zeneca, Reckitt Beckinser, Unilever, L’Oreal, and Genomma Lab.

The pharmacy department constitutes the main business, representing approximately 77% of the company’s total sales.

Therefore, the company has focused its efforts on being the pharmacy where its customers can find their treatments and health-related products.

Always looking for a comprehensive solution, Farmacias Benavides affirms that it seeks to satisfy the needs of its customers, so it continues to offer a wide variety of prestigious brands and its own products such as diapers, accessories, infant formulas and milk, personal care products, hygiene, dermocosmetics and beauty.