Facebook services were disconnected for up to 6 hours

Facebook services were disconnected for a period of up to six hours this Monday, which led to the interruption of access to millions of people in countries of the world, the interruption of advertising services to companies and losses of billions of dollars to Facebook Inc.

The company has significant international operations and plans to continue the international expansion of its business operations and the translation of its products.

Currently, Facebook is available in more than 100 different languages ​​and has offices or data centers in more than 30 different countries.

Its products are generally available worldwide, but some or all of its products or features may not be available in certain markets due to legal and regulatory complexities.

For example, Facebook and some of its other products are generally not available in China.

It also outsources certain operational functions to third-party providers globally.

After the failures of this Monday, which extended to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger, the company apologized, without immediately giving further explanations, which were due to network problems.

According to the company itself, Facebook creates useful and attractive products that allow people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets and home devices.

The company also helps people discover and learn about what is happening in the world around them, allows people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities with audiences ranging from their closest family and friends. to the general public and stay connected everywhere by accessing their products, which include, according to the description of the company itself:

Facebook. It enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers. There are several different ways to interact with people on Facebook and build a community, including Facebook News Feed, Stories, Groups, Shops, Marketplace, News, and Watch.

Instagram. It brings people closer to the people and things they love. It’s a place where people can express themselves through photos, videos, and private messages, and connect and shop at their favorite companies and creators. They can do this through Instagram Feed, Stories, Reels, IGTV, Live, Shops, and messaging.

Messenger. It is a simple yet powerful messaging app for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, video, and rooms.

WhatsApp. It is a simple, reliable and secure messaging application used by people and companies around the world to communicate and transact privately.

Facebook reality labs. Virtual and augmented reality products from Facebook Reality Labs help people feel connected, anytime, anywhere.