Exports of products from Mexico rise 18.5% in 2021

Exports of products from Mexico were 494,224.5 million dollars in 2021, an advance of 18.5% compared to 2020, reported the Inegi.

Within it, the figure was made up of non-oil exports for 465.299 million dollars and oil exports for 28.926 million dollars.

Also, this rate was derived from growth of 16.5% in non-oil exports and 65.4% in oil.

In 2021, the value of oil exports was 28,926 million dollars, an amount higher than the 17,484 million dollars reported in 2020.

In this regard, the average price of the Mexican export crude mix in 2021 was 64.51 dollars per barrel, a figure 28.68 dollars higher than the 2020 average.

For its part, in 2021 the volume of crude oil exported stood at 1,019 million barrels per day, a level lower than the 1,120 million barrels per day in 2020.

Exports of products

The structure of the value of merchandise exports in 2021 was as follows: manufactured goods 88.2%, oil products 5.9%, agricultural goods 4% and non-oil extractive products 1.9%.

In December 2021, the value of oil exports was 2,802 million dollars.

This amount was made up of 2,173 million dollars from sales of crude oil and 629 million dollars from other oil products.

In that month, the average price of the Mexican mix of export crude stood at 67.62 dollars per barrel, a figure lower by 7.20 dollars compared to the previous month, but higher by 22.78 dollars compared to December 2020.

Likewise, the volume of crude oil exported stood at 1,037 million barrels per day, a level higher than the 1,025 million barrels per day in November.

At the same time, the value of agricultural and fishery exports last December was 1,859 million dollars, an amount that implied an increase of 8.3% at the annual rate.

The most important annual advances were recorded in exports of avocado (43.1%), melon, watermelon and papaya (35.8%), raw coffee beans (25.1%), fresh strawberries (22.3%) and tomato (11.5 percent).

In contrast, the most relevant annual reductions occurred in exports of cattle (-12.9%) and pepper (-8.1%).

In turn, extractive exports stood at 799 million dollars with an annual increase of 17.4 percent.