Exports of footwear from Spain reach US $ 3,373 million

Spain’s footwear exports totaled 3,373 million dollars in 2019, ranking among the top 10 exporters of this sector in the world.

Spain sells high quality products in this industry and all its main markets are in Europe and the United States.

However, the importance of China as a destination has grown in recent years, as the purchasing power of that country has grown.

Spanish footwear exports to the Chinese market totaled $ 75 million in 2019.

According to an analysis by Icex, the body that promotes Spanish exports, China is the second largest footwear market in the world, surpassed only by the United States.

In 2019, the footwear sales volume in China reached RMB 435.1 billion and it is estimated that it will continue to grow steadily, although the growth rate in recent years has slowed down.

Footwear exports

National production is concentrated in several clusters (Canton, Zhejiang, Sichuan and Fujian) in the southern provinces of the country. In recent years, there has been a decrease in production in China, in part due to the relocation of production to countries where costs are lower, such as Vietnam or Malaysia.

China imported footwear worth $ 5.634 million in 2019.

In addition, according to Icex, to this new reality is added the trade war that in recent years has confronted China with the United States and the new environmental policies, which have had a significant impact on the leather industry and, therefore, on the footwear.

Vietnam’s footwear exports to China account for almost half of Chinese imports in the sector.

Regarding consumer preferences and behavior, demand is characterized by:

A market divided mainly into two segments: luxury or necessity

The comfort of the product is sought, without sacrificing its quality.

The authenticity that certain exclusive and innovative products give is gaining great importance among the consumer.

Leather and fur footwear continues to lead demand for product types in China.

There has been an increase in the demand for sports shoes and sneakers.

Social networks (specific to China) and so-called influencers have become determinants of success in promoting the brand.

