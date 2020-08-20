Exports of electric and hybrid cars rise 60% in the world

The world’s electric and hybrid car exports totaled $ 84 billion in 2019, an increase of 60% compared to 2018.

Electric car exports more than doubled during this period.

In particular, hybrid cars had an 8% share of global passenger car exports in 2019 (up from 6% in 2018).

For their part, electric cars reached a share of 4% (compared to 2%), according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

By comparison, trade in all passenger cars decreased 1% in 2019.

Electric car exports

The top hybrid car exporters in 2019 were Japan (32.7% share of world exports), the European Union (23.2%) and the Republic of Korea (6%).

Regarding electric car exports, the main external sellers were the European Union (52.2% share), the United States (30.7%) and the Republic of Korea (9.2%).

Conversely, the top importers of hybrid cars in 2019 were the European Union (44% share of global imports), followed by the United States (23%) and China (9%).

Electric cars were mainly imported by the European Union (51% share), Norway (12%) and China (10%).

History

In the 1990s, the first contemporary Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) debuted on the world market, the Toyota Prius, while General Motors launched (and canceled) the first contemporary Electric Vehicle (AEV), the EV-1.

From 2000 to 2010, a few more electric vehicles emerged, including the first commercially available Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV), the Chevrolet Volt, the all-electric Nissan Leaf, and Tesla’s line of all-electric vehicles.

According to the US Congress, many of these electric vehicles were made possible by Department of Energy (DOE) support for research and development of electric vehicle technology, particularly battery technology, as well as US-sponsored loans. DOE that were made available to electric vehicle manufacturers and investments in charging infrastructure nationwide.

More manufacturers followed, contributing models to a growing EV market.

