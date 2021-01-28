Exports maintain a growing share in GDP

Exports maintain a growing share in Mexico‘s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), highlighted Daniel Arias, an analyst at Monex.

Before the publication of the GDP figures for the last quarter of 2020, the expectation is that the economy will have registered an annual contraction of 5.2%, Arias said.

In this way, the interannual variations of 5.9% and -4.6% estimated for exports and imports, respectively, reflect a better performance, so they would gain share within the aggregate demand.

Exports

Monex estimates that external sales will close the year at a level of 40.3% of GDP, while imports will do so at 36.6%.

“Finally, the participation of exports consolidates a powerful upward trend, since 2012 it will have gained about 10 percentage points, which implies that the performance of consumption and investment, mainly, has been weak in this period,” concluded Arias.

