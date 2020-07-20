Exports from Texas and Arizona have Mexico as 1st destination

Exports from New Mexico, Texas and Arizona have Mexico as their main destination, with a participation of more than 30%, according to data from the Census Bureau.

Of the total externas sales of New Mexico products, 38.8% goes to the Mexican market, and that same ratio is 33.2% for Arizona and 32.9% for Texas.

Outnumbered by China, the United States is the world’s largest merchandise exporter. In 2019, its external product sales totaled $ 1.6 trillion, a decrease of 1% year-on-year, according to statistics from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Likewise, the United States is the number 1 economy in the world in terms of GDP, number 1 in total imports of products (2 trillion 568,000 million dollars in 2019, a decrease of 2% at annual rate) and the most complex economy number 9 , in accordance with the Economic Complexity Index.

State exports

Over the past 20 years, the United States economy has become relatively less complex, moving from sixth to ninth position.

Other states in that country that had Mexico as their main destination for product exports in 2019 were Louisiana, Nebraska and Kansas.

US exports are led by products such as refined oil, aircraft, helicopters, spacecraft, automobiles, crude oil, and integrated circuits.

Among its main destinations are Mexico, Canada, China, Japan and South Korea.

Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado