The top 10 exporters of agricultural products in the world in 2019

Mexico and India entered the ranking of the top 10 exporters of agricultural products, according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The United States, which was the main exporter in 1995 (share of 22.2%), was surpassed by the European Union in 2019 (16.1%).

Among the largest exporters of agricultural products, the United States’ share fell to 13.8% in 2019.

Brazil ranked third in both 1995 and 2019, but was able to increase its share from 4.8% to 7.8 percent.

Australia, which ranked fourth in 1995 (4.6%), fell to eighth place in 2019 (3.1%); while Canada stayed in fifth place both years.

Exporters of agricultural products

China rose from sixth place in 1995 (4%) to fourth place in 2019 (5.4%).

In 2019, Malaysia and New Zealand were no longer among the top 10 exporters and were replaced by Mexico (3.4%) and India (3.1%).

While the top three exporters accounted for almost half (47%) of world agricultural exports in 1995, the level of concentration fell in 2019 to 40%.

Top 10 exporters of agricultural products, 1995 and 2019

Furthermore, while in 1995 the top 10 exporters accounted for 71% of world exports of agricultural products, in 2019 they only accounted for 65%.

A reflection of the growing diversification of exporting countries.

