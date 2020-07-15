Expected pork production rises 2% worldwide

Pork production will be 95 million 978,000 tons in 2020, up 2% from its previous forecast last April, according to estimates by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

In particular, China’s expected pork production went from 34 to 36 million tons, comparing the forecast for July with that for April 2020.

In that nation, the rebuilding of the swine herd continues as producers recover from African Swine Fever (ASF) and take advantage of record prices.

However, pork supplies are far below historical levels and pork production is forecast to be 15% lower year-over-year.

It is one of the most consumed meats in the world. Some religions consider it a forbidden food. For example, Judaism considers it treifa and Islamism haram. It is also one of the most used, because almost the entire body of the animal is used, as well as many of its by-products: ham, sausage, bacon, blood sausage, bacon, pate, etc.

The estimated production of pork from the European Union decreased marginally, from 24 million 150,000 tons to 24 million 130,000 tons.

Pork production

In the United States, the closure of slaughter plants and measures to address guidelines related to Covid-19 lead to a 2% reduction in the forecast for U.S. pork production since April.

Production also decreased by 2% for Brazil due to lower slaughter expectations.

In Mexico, the production of pork would be 1 million 460,000 tons, which would represent, if so, an increase of 3.7% year-on-year.

