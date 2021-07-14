European Commission toughens rules for maritime and air transport

The European Commission on Wednesday raised initiatives that will tighten the rules for maritime and air transport, if approved by the European Parliament.

The European Union’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) puts a price on carbon and lowers the cap on emissions from certain economic sectors every year.

In the last 16 years, emissions from electricity generation and energy-intensive industries have been reduced by 42.8 percent.

This time the European Commission proposed to lower the global emissions limit even further and increase its annual rate of reduction.

The Commission also proposed phasing out free aviation allowances, aligning with the Global Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), and including emissions from maritime transport for the first time in the EU ETS.

To respond to the fact that there is no decrease in emissions from road transport and buildings, a new emissions trading scheme is established for the distribution of fuels for road transport and buildings.

Air transport

In addition, the Commission proposed increasing the size of the Innovation and Modernization Funds.

Maritime and air transport fuels are highly polluting and also require specific measures to complement emissions trading.

The Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation provides that aircraft and ships have access to a clean electricity supply at major ports and airports.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuels Initiative (ReFuelEU) will force fuel suppliers to incorporate increasing levels of sustainable aviation fuels into aircraft fuel at European Union airports, including low-emission synthetic fuels. carbon, called electrofuels.

Similarly, the Marine Fuels Initiative (FuelEU) will stimulate the adoption of sustainable marine fuels and zero-emission technologies by setting a cap on the content of greenhouse gases in the energy used by ships that do stopover in European ports.

