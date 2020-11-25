EU applies 122.5% tariffs to imports of twist ties from China

The United States imposed a countervailing duty against imports of twist ties originating in China.

United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross affirmative preliminary determination in countervailing duty investigation of China’s torsion ties.

The Commerce Department is also conducting a simultaneous anti-dumping duty investigation on twist-tie imports from China.

Since the beginning of the current administration, the Commerce Department has initiated 306 new antidumping and countervailing investigations, an increase of 283% over the comparable period of the previous administration.

The Commerce Department currently maintains 539 anti-dumping and countervailing orders that provide relief to US businesses and industries affected by unfair trade.

Imports

The Commerce Department preliminarily determined that China’s exporters/producers received countervailing subsidies at a rate of 122.5 percent.

Among the preliminarily compensated subsidies is China’s undervalued currency, making this the first time the Commerce Department has offset the renminbi.

