Estrella Blanca, ADO, IAMSA and Estrella Roja: sanctioned by Cofece

ADO, Estrella Blanca, Estrella Roja, IAMSA, Senda and Pullman were sanctioned for manipulating prices and segmenting routes in the Mexican ground passenger transportation market.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) fined these and other companies and 31 individuals more than 1,218 million pesos for participating in various absolute monopolistic practices.

These practices consisted of price manipulation and segmentation of routes in the land passenger transportation service market.

Estrella Blanca

Sanctioned companies:

Autobuses Alas de Oro, S.A. de C.V.

Autobuses de la Piedad, S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Senda Autotransporte, S.A. de C.V.

Autobuses de Oriente ADO, S.A. de C.V.

Autobuses de Primera Clase México Zacatepec, S.A. de C.V.

Ómnibus Cristóbal Colón, S.A. de C.V. (con reincidencia)

Autobuses Estrella Blanca, S.A. de C.V.

Autobuses Expreso Futura, S.A. de C.V.

Ómnibus de México, S.A. de C.V.

Autobuses México Puebla Estrella Roja, S.A. de C.V.

Autos Pullman de Morelos, Servicio de Lujo, S.A. de C.V.

Autotransportes Estrella Roja del Sur, S.A. de C.V.

Camionera del Golfo, S.A. de C.V.

Estrella de Oro, S.A. de C.V. México-Acapulco-Zihuatanejo

Ómnibus de Oriente, S.A. de C.V.

Servicios T de N, S.A. de C.V.

Transportes Cuernavaca Cuautla Axochiapan Jojutla y Anexas, Estrella Roja, S.A. de C.V.

Transportes Frontera, S.A. de C.V.

Routes where these practices were carried out, including their intermediate points:

12 to and from Mexico City to and from Cuautla, Durango, Guadalajara, Leon, Puebla, Queretaro, Reynosa, San Luis Potosi, Tampico, Toluca, Torreon and Zihuatanejo.

to and from Cuautla, Durango, Guadalajara, Leon, Puebla, Queretaro, Reynosa, San Luis Potosi, Tampico, Toluca, Torreon and Zihuatanejo. One with origin and destination at any point of the AICM and the state of Puebla, as well as its intermediate points, and vice versa.

Five with origin and destination in Matamoros to and from Irapuato, Leon, Monterrey, Morelia and Toluca.

Three with origin and destination in Irapuato to and from Acuña, McAllen and Reynosa.

Three to and from Monterrey to and from Leon, Reynosa/McAllen and Toluca.

Two to and from Leon to and from Durango and Reynosa.

One with origin and destination in Acuña to and from Toluca.

One to and from Durango to and from Juarez.

Eight to and from Laredo to and from Acámbaro, Guanajuato, Irapuato, León, Matamoros, Morelia, Toluca and Zamora.

One to and from Morelia to and from Piedras Negras.

One with origin and destination in Reynosa to and from Uruapan.

Four with origin and destination in Tampico to and from Guadalajara, Irapuato, Morelia and Torreon.

One to and from San Luis Potosí to and from San Felipe.

One to and from Uruapan to and from McAllen.