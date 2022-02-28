Essential eLearning Tools in 2022

With a lot of schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more students are turning to online or remote learning. This can be a bit daunting for both teachers and students, but luckily, some great edtech tools can help make this process a little easier.

What are EdTech Tools?

EdTech tools are simply any tools that can support and improve the educational process. This can include everything from physical tools like whiteboards and microscopes to software applications and platforms like Google Classroom or Kahoot!. In the age of online and remote learning, it’s more important than ever for teachers to have a wide range of EdTech tools at their disposal.

Skype

Skype is a versatile video conferencing tool that can be used for personal and professional purposes. It has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to connect with others. Its many features make it perfect for online learning. Skype allows teachers and students to hold virtual classes, collaborate on projects, and more.

Zoom

Zoom is a popular video conferencing tool used by many businesses and organizations. It has a user-friendly interface and provides many features perfect for online or remote learning. Zoom allows teachers and students to hold virtual classes, share files and documents, and more.

Google classroom

Google Classroom is a free online learning platform that can be used by teachers and students for online or remote learning. It has a user-friendly interface and provides many features perfect for online or distant learning. Google Classroom allows teachers and students to create and share class materials, assignments, and more.

Kahoot

Kahoot is a free online quiz platform that can be used by teachers and students for online or remote learning. It has a user-friendly interface and provides many features perfect for online or distant learning. Kahoot allows teachers and students to create quizzes, polls, and more.

Symbaloo

Symbaloo is a free online bookmarking tool that can be used by teachers and students for online or remote learning. It has a user-friendly interface and provides many features perfect for online or distant learning. Symbaloo allows teachers and students to create bookmarks, share resources, and more.

Google slides

Google Slides is an online presentation tool that can be used by teachers and students for online or remote learning. It has a user-friendly interface and provides many features perfect for online or distant learning. Google Slides allows teachers and students to create presentations, share files and documents, and more.

Canva

Canva is a free online design tool that can be used by teachers and students for online or remote learning. It has a user-friendly interface and provides many features perfect for online or remote learning. Canva allows teachers and students to create designs, share resources, and more.

Veed

Veed is an excellent tool for online and remote learning. Veed’s teleprompter allows you to record yourself reading a script or article aloud. You can also use Veed to create videos with subtitles.

Screencastify

Screencastify is an excellent screencasting tool that can be used by both teachers and students. With Screencastify, you can record your computer screen or webcam and save the recording as a video file. This is an excellent tool for creating tutorials or demonstrating how to do something on the computer. You can also use Screencastify to record lessons or presentations for online students.



Google Docs

Google Docs is a word processing program that allows you to create and edit documents online. This is an excellent tool for collaborative writing projects, as multiple people can work on the same paper at the same time. You can also use Google Docs to create quizzes and surveys for online students.

PlayPosit

PlayPosit allows instructors to construct and edit interactive video assessments from streamed or submitted material. To make an interactive video or bulb, teachers upload an audio file or a video from popular sites such as YouTube and Vimeo.

Peardeck

Peardeck is a great tool for teachers because it allows them to create interactive presentations. Students can also use Peardeck to create presentations, making it a great tool for collaboration. Peardeck’s best features include its ability to embed multimedia content and its easy-to-use interface.

Kami

Kami is a PDF and document annotation tool that allows users to collaborate on documents in real-time. Kami’s best features include its built-in chat function and ability to track changes.

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere is an excellent tool for polling students in real-time. Poll Everywhere’s best features include its ability to generate graphs and charts and its wide range of question types.

ClassDojo

ClassDojo It’s a school communication platform that teachers, students, and families use every day to create close-knit communities by sharing what’s being learned in the classroom at home through photos, videos, and messages.

Loom

Loom is one of the best video communication tools available today. It’s simple to use and perfect for online or remote learning. You can easily record yourself giving a lecture or presenting material and then share the video with your students. They can watch it later or at their own pace and review it as often as they need to. Plus, Loom is free to use.

Prezi

Prezi is an online presentation tool that allows users to create interactive, engaging presentations. Prezi’s best features include its ability to zoom in and out of slides, its wide range of templates and designs, and its easy-to-use interface. For teachers, Prezi is a great tool for creating lectures and presentations. For students, Prezi is a great tool for creating presentations and projects.

Quizlet

Quizlet is a great tool for students to study and learn new material. It allows you to create flashcards and quizzes to help you learn and remember information. Quizlet also has a community feature to join groups and compete against other users.

