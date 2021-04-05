Eni readies 2 oil production platforms in Mexico

The oil company Eni SpA reported that it is preparing two oil production platforms in Mexico.

In general, the development activities of that company in Mexico refer mainly to the full field development program of the Area 1 operated license (Eni’s 100% stake), already in production.

Development drilling activities are already underway and during 2020 the producing wells that were linked to the Miztón production platform were completed.

A further development phase of the project includes the start of production of the Amoca discovery, through the installation of a new leased production platform, currently under construction, as well as the conversion and improvement of a FPSO unit (Floating Production, Storage and oil transfer) to be completed in 2021 including all linkage and treatment facilities.

According to Eni, the start of production is planned for 2022.

During the year, Eni started the FEED phase for these two production platforms.

In February 2020, exploration activities yielded positive results with Saasken’s offshore oil discovery in operated Block 10 (Eni’s 65 percent stake).

Eni

Based in Rome, the company is dedicated to producing and selling energy products and services to world markets, with operations in the traditional businesses of exploration, development, extraction and marketing of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing and marketing of fuels and products. petroleum-based chemicals and gas fuels, as well as energy products from renewable sources.

In the long term, the company is implementing a strategy designed to reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons and increase the weight of decarbonized products in its portfolio, with the objective of reaching the goal of zero net carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. by 2050.

Eni’s Exploration and Production segment is dedicated to oil and natural gas exploration and field development and production, as well as LNG operations, in forty-two countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2020, Eni’s average daily production amounted to 1,609 KBOE / d available for sale.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...

Relacionado