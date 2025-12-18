Witnesses at the hearing called for market access: Greer

Witnesses at the hearing expressed their support for the USMCA and for preserving market access and non-discrimination in Canada and Mexico, said Amieson Greer, head of the White House Trade Representative (USTR).

Greer presented a private oral report to U.S. congressional committees on December 16 and 17 and released a statement on Wednesday explaining the results of the consultation process, the in-person hearings with stakeholders, and the USTR’s own opinion on the USMCA review.

Market access

During the hearings, some witnesses called for extending the USMCA deadline. However, most stressed the importance of preserving its key benefits, as Greer pointed out. Nevertheless, there were also specific criticisms and proposals for relevant changes to the agreement.

In addition, the USTR received comments to strengthen environmental commitments. Among them, the idea of creating a mechanism similar to Rapid Response and improving the public submission process stood out. The hearings were held from December 3 to 5 in Washington.

During this time, the Computer & Communications Industry Association asked that the digital provisions not be reopened or weakened. Even so, it proposed a new Artificial Intelligence Annex. The goal: to coordinate policies and make new trilateral commitments.

Several participants also called for greater cooperation on export controls and foreign investment reviews. The Center for a New American Security suggested working with Mexico on technology controls. Meanwhile, the Baker Institute highlighted the need for mechanisms to evaluate Chinese investments.

USMCA

The USMCA consists of 34 chapters and 12 supplementary letters. Essentially, it maintains much of the structure of NAFTA. However, it incorporates significant changes in market access, particularly for the automotive sector and dairy products.

It also updates the rules on investment, public procurement, and intellectual property rights. In addition, there are stricter provisions on labor and the environment. The agreement also introduces new chapters, such as digital trade and a joint review mechanism.