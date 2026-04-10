Trends in Mexico’s Manufacturing Exports: 2015–2025

Mexico’s manufacturing exports reached a record 92% of the country’s total foreign sales in 2025. This was according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Specifically, Mexico’s global exports totaled $664.837 billion. Of that total, exports of manufactured goods amounted to $608.819 billion.

Trend in Manufacturing Exports

Banxico noted that Mexico’s external sector maintained a favorable performance in 2025. This was driven by the dynamism of manufacturing exports with higher technological content. This offset the weakness of the automotive sector. And the situation allowed for a new all-time high in total export value.

In particular, the proportion of exports to the United States that entered duty-free under the USMCA increased from less than 50% to nearly 80% over the course of the year. This, along with a relatively more favorable effective tariff rate compared to other countries, helped consolidate Mexico’s position as the U.S.’s leading trading partner. It also helped mitigate the effects of changes in trade policy.

The manufacturing industry has reinforced Mexico’s role as a production and export hub and remained a driver of the economy for the second consecutive year.

Within the sector, non-automotive manufacturing exports grew by 17.3%, to $423,027.1 million. This segment includes products such as computers, telephones, medical devices and instruments, refrigerators, air conditioners, and monitors.

Meanwhile, automotive exports fell by 4.2%, to $185,791.4 million.

U.S. Market

Manufacturing bore a significant portion of the impact associated with changes in U.S. tariff policy. Sectors with the highest effective tariff rates, such as transportation equipment and metal product manufacturing, recorded annual contractions of 5.6% and 3.6%, respectively.

While most sectors showed moderate performance, growth stood out in the manufacture of non-electronic medical equipment, petroleum products, and computer equipment. The latter was driven by high levels of exports to the United States, associated with the expansion of technologies linked to artificial intelligence.