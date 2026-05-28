Top Automotive Suppliers to the United States: Mexico and South Korea

Mexico and South Korea ranked as the top automotive suppliers to the United States in 2025. Furthermore, they posted the strongest growth rates among the top five in the ranking.

President Trump imposed 25% tariffs on vehicle imports. These tariffs take effect in April 2025, with exemptions for vehicles that comply with the USMCA and contain U.S. components.

Automotive Suppliers to the United States

In 2025, international vehicle trade in the United States reached record levels:

Imports: 8 million vehicles (valued at $208 billion).

Exports: 2.7 million vehicles (valued at $62.6 billion).

The U.S. import market is highly concentrated. Five trading partners (Mexico, Japan, the European Union, South Korea, and Canada) accounted for:

96% of the total value of imports.

98% of the total volume of vehicles imported.

Mexican Manufacturing

In terms of volume, comparing 2025 with 2019, Mexico recorded a 64.4% increase in exports of vehicles subject to the 25% tariffs. These exports reached 3,197,600 units.

The automotive sector is one of the most competitive in Mexican manufacturing. Furthermore, it is deeply integrated into North American value chains. Companies based in Mexico export primarily to the United States.

In the same comparison mentioned above, South Korea (1,394,800 units, +52.2%) and Japan (1,383,100 units, -20.3%) ranked second and third, respectively.

At the bottom of the table were Canada (1,139,500 units, -27.0%) and the European Union (665,000 units, -17.1%).

On the other hand, Canada established itself as the main destination for U.S. auto exports. It accounted for 32% by value and 21% by volume.

Foreign Investment and Local Production

The presence of foreign automakers in the U.S. remains a key driver of the domestic economy: