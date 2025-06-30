Top 10 origins of FDI to Mexico: 2020-2024

Among the largest origins of FDI to Mexico in the last five-year period, from 2020 to 2024, the United States and Canada accounted for more than half of these inflows.

Together, both nations accounted for 52.6% of total FDI inflows to the Mexican economy in the period.

Separately, the United States contributed 72.96 billion dollars and Canada sent 17.057 billion dollars.

FDI origins to Mexico

The Mexican economy showed moderate growth at the beginning of 2025. According to preliminary data, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased 0.8% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period of 2024.

However, the quarterly advance was more modest. Seasonally adjusted, GDP grew just 0.2% compared to the previous quarter. This pace reflects the uncertainty generated by the new tariffs announced by the United States. The measures could dampen investment and weaken domestic consumption.

On the other hand, FDI registered a slight improvement in 2024. It rose 1.1% with respect to 2023, driven by the acquisition of real assets such as land, buildings and plants in Mexico.

Main origins of FDI to Mexico 2020-2024, in millions of dollars and share of the total:

United States : 72,960 ( 42.6 percent).

Canada :17,057 ( 10.0 percent).

Spain : 13,564 ( 7.9 percent).

Japan : 12,255 ( 7.1 percent).

Germany : 10,057 ( 5.9 percent).

United Kingdom : 4,874 ( 2.8 percent).

Switzerland : 2,463 ( 1.4 percent)

Brazil : 2,221 ( 1.3 percent).

France : 1,579 ( 0.9 percent).

Luxembourg : 1,157 ( 0.7 percent).

Total: 171,407 (100 percent).

In contrast, foreign portfolio investment fell sharply. Inflows for purchases of stocks, bonds and other financial instruments decreased 18.1 percent in the same period. The decline includes transactions with securities placed abroad, reflecting lower market confidence in Mexican assets.

North America

In 2024, Mexico attracted US FDI for 16.513 billion dollars. From Canada, inflows amounted to 3.216 billion dollars. In the same order, their contributions comprise 44.8 and 8.7 percent.

On January 13, 2025, President Claudia Sheinbaum presented Plan Mexico. It is the National Strategy for Industrialization and Shared Prosperity, a roadmap that seeks to accelerate economic growth and reduce inequality.

The project contemplates 13 key public policy objectives. Its main goal is to transform the country’s economic model and close social gaps.

To achieve this, an investment portfolio of US$277 billion has been proposed. Resources will come from both domestic capital and foreign direct investment. In total, 2,000 projects will be developed in strategic sectors.