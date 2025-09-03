The world’s 15 largest beef exporters

Brazil remained the leader in the ranking of the world’s largest beef exporters in 2024.

Its exports totaled 3,779,000 tons.

The ranking is based on data from the FAO, Athenagro, the OECD, Secex, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Globally, Brazil was the second-largest producer and third-largest consumer of beef in 2024.

Between 2024 and 2025, the USDA estimates a decline in global beef production and exports of approximately 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively, while consumption is expected to decline by 0.7%.

Largest beef exporters

Global protein consumption is trending upward. Population growth and increased disposable income are driving demand. According to projections, between 2023 and 2029, it will grow at a compound annual rate of 1.05%. Poultry and pork proteins are the global favorites.

País Exportación (mil t) Producción (mil t) Importación (mil t) % Exportación sobre Producción+Importación Brasil 3,779.0 11,811.7 58.6 31.84% Australia 2,012.3 2,555.0 12.9 78.36% India 1,575.0 4,565.0 0.0 34.50% EUA 1,340.0 12,298.0 1,988.0 9.38% Argentina 1,054.4 3,093.1 1.1 34.08% Nueva Zelanda 686.2 754.1 11.1 89.67% Polonia 724.4 559.5 57.9 117.32% Países Bajos 671.5 436.4 500.8 71.64% Canadá 627.9 1,284.3 282.3 40.08% Irlanda 644.7 642.2 49.2 93.24% Uruguay 578.7 590.0 53.0 89.99% Paraguay 485.8 523.9 16.2 89.95% Alemania 399.7 1,029.4 456.6 26.91% México 302.4 2,259.0 254.0 12.03% Francia 278.8 1,407.5 424.0 15.22% Mundo 17,746.0 78,974.0 17,746.0 22.47%

Source: ABIEC.

In 2024, Brazil led beef exports with 3.77 million tons. It was followed by Australia with 2.01 million, India with 1.57 million, the United States with 1.34 million, and Argentina with 1.05 million. Together, these five countries accounted for more than half of world trade, which totaled 17.74 million tons compared to global production of 78.97 million.

Companies

Exports are dominated by five industry giants: JBS S.A., Tyson Foods, Cargill, Marfrig, and Minerva Foods. These companies stand out for their industrial scale and international presence. As such, they have established themselves as strategic players in a market that is crucial to the global economy.

In the United States, four agricultural multinationals control most of the beef production. Among them, JBS and National Beef Packing Company, both with Brazilian capital, stand out. In addition, the acquisition of Smithfield Foods by WH Group Limited, from China, gave this foreign group control of 20% of the US pork processing industry.