The U.S. vehicle fleet is growing and aging: business opportunities

The U.S. vehicle fleet is growing and aging, creating business opportunities for automotive parts companies.

A key statistic is that the average age of light-duty vehicles in the U.S. market reached a record 12.8 years in 2025. This statistic was released by the Automotive Care Association (ACA) in the United States.

The average age of light-duty vehicles is an indicator of demand for auto parts.

U.S. vehicle fleet

In this regard, CarParts.com, Inc. believes that the growing vehicle fleet and the increase in the average age of vehicles will have a positive impact on overall demand for auto parts. The logic is simple: older vehicles typically require more repairs.

In many cases, CarParts.com, Inc. believes that these older vehicles are driven by owners who perform their own repairs, who are more likely to handle necessary repairs themselves rather than taking their car to a professional auto repair shop.

Business Opportunities

The ACA estimated that total revenue from online sales of auto parts and accessories would exceed $27 billion by 2028.

Greater product availability, lower prices, and consumers’ growing familiarity with digital platforms are driving the shift to online sales.

Key Takeaway: The aging of the U.S. vehicle fleet is driving demand for auto parts, maintenance, and repairs. Furthermore, this trend creates opportunities for manufacturers and exporters—especially those with logistics capabilities, specialized inventory, and e-commerce strategies that serve both consumers and independent repair shops.

Industry Profile

The automotive aftermarket industry, commonly known as the automotive aftermarket, comprises manufacturers, remanufacturers, distributors, and retailers of parts, accessories, tools, equipment, chemicals, and related services for vehicles.

This industry serves light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles. The automotive aftermarket is a vital part of the U.S. economy. It employs approximately 4.97 million professionals and generated over $516.6 billion in sales in 2023.

This extensive industry includes more than 557,000 businesses nationwide, such as manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and repair shops.

Together, they provide the essential parts, products, and services needed to maintain and repair the 295 million cars and trucks currently on U.S. roads.

Within this broader market, the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sector plays a critical role. This sector supports 9.7 million medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and represents a market worth $125.4 billion. These vehicles travel 368.83 billion miles per year, underscoring their importance to freight transport, logistics, and the U.S. economy as a whole.