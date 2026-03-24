The United States, South Korea, China, and Germany ranked as the top exporters of industrial robots to Mexico in 2025.

This ranking is based on official data from each of these four countries.

According to the definition of the International Organization for Standardization, an industrial robot is an automatically controlled, multi-active, versatile, and programmable system consisting of three or more axes.

Exporters of industrial robots to Mexico

In 2025, the United States shipped industrial robots to the Mexican market with a customs value of $67.1 million, a 1% increase compared to 2024.

Other major exporters of industrial robots to Mexico in 2025 were South Korea ($38.2 million), China ($35.4 million), and Germany ($33.6 million).

There are two types of robots: Cartesian robots and multi-jointed robots. The Cartesian system is a linear robot that moves along three orthogonal axes (X, Y, and Z) based on Cartesian coordinates. It consists of linear actuators. A multi-jointed robot can move in a three-dimensional environment thanks to its rotary joints. It generally has six axes.

Opportunities in the Mexican market

The Principality of Asturias Trade Promotion Agency (Asturex) highlighted advanced manufacturing and nearshoring (automotive, electronics, aerospace, medical devices) as sectors offering business opportunities in Mexico.

Asturex cited Mexico’s proximity to the United States, trade agreements, and the maturity of industrial clusters (Bajío, Nuevo León, Jalisco, State of Mexico) as advantages. From its perspective, these advantages will sustain demand for plants, local suppliers, and associated services through 2050.

Industry 4.0

For Syntec Optics, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0, integrates the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and big data with physical production. In this way, it creates more connected ecosystems in manufacturing and supply chains. Additionally, it drives faster, more flexible, and more efficient processes. Thus, it enables the production of higher-quality goods at lower costs.

Foreign Trade

“The Mexican industrial sector is constantly evolving and undergoing rapid transformation driven by the demands of industrial automation and advanced manufacturing,” said the Department of Commerce in a recent report on business opportunities in Mexico.

He added that 2025 saw the highest level of foreign direct investment in Mexico, at nearly $41 billion, cementing the country’s position as one of the leading investment destinations in strategic industrial sectors. “The Mexican manufacturing sector is not only growing in size but is also becoming more technologically advanced,” he noted.