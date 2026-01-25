The European Union, China, and France ranked as the top trading partners of the United States in the aerospace sector from January to October 2025.

This ranking covers most new military and civil helicopters, aircraft, and spacecraft (excluding communications satellites). It also includes turbojet engines, flight simulators, and autopilots.

US aerospace sector

With bilateral trade totaling $67.669 billion, the United States exported $47.149 billion worth of these products to the European Union and, conversely, imported $20.520 billion worth.

Top U.S. Trading Partners in the Aerospace Sector

January–October 2025 | Millions of dollars

Trading partner U.S. exports U.S. imports Total trade European Union (EU) 47,149 20,520 67,669 China 13,682 671 14,353 France 12,342 7,215 19,557 Germany 9,730 3,421 13,151 United Kingdom 9,714 5,249 14,963 Canada 8,355 10,832 19,187 Brazil 8,866 1,607 10,473 Japan 5,653 3,264 8,917

Supply chain

During the consultation process on the six-year review of the USMCA, Beaver Aerospace & Defense told the USTR that maintaining strong and predictable trade relations with its closest neighbors remains vital to the economic security and industrial leadership of the United States.

The aerospace industry is highly integrated and benefits from strong relationships with its allies.

In fact, Beaver Aerospace & Defense exports its products to Canada, Brazil, and Europe. To do so, it relies on a competitive and specialized international supply chain (Germany, France, and Mexico), which is often the only source approved by its engineering teams and customers to meet the strict and complex requirements of its products.

According to the company, replacing this supply chain would significantly increase production costs and delay deliveries of its products to customers in the civil and defense sectors.

Furthermore, skilled labor in the aerospace industry is not easy to find or train in the current economic environment. The company is constantly hiring to meet increased demand and to replace an aging workforce that is nearing retirement.