The revision of the EU-MX FTA 2.0 texts began in July 2025, according to information from the Mexican government.

The modernization of the EU-MX FTA includes: new chapters on investment, digital trade, trade facilitation; expanded agricultural access; regulatory harmonization; elimination of tariffs; inclusion of SMEs, transparency, and good practices.

EU-MX FTA 2.0 texts

Work to modernize the Global Agreement between Mexico and the European Union has been underway since 2019. In February 2025, chapters 1 and 33 were revised. This defined the separation between the Modernized Global Agreement and the Interim Trade Agreement.

In January, both parties had agreed on the adjustments. Then, in July, the review of the final texts began. These included minor clarifications proposed by the European Commission. After analysis, no legal obstacles were detected. Therefore, the necessary administrative procedures to formalize the agreements were initiated.

During the same period, from January to July 2025, the legal texts on national treatment and market access for goods were reviewed. The annexes with tariff commitments sent by the European Union were also evaluated. This resulted in final versions that were agreed upon and ready for approval.

Organic products

In November 2024, Mexico and the European Union agreed to begin negotiations for an organic products equivalence agreement. This pact will allow Mexican producers to maintain the European organic label, recognized in all 27 member countries.

The EU-MX FTA 2.0 concluded its negotiations on April 28, 2020. Its modernization became a priority for Mexico’s trade policy.

In 2024, Mexican imports from the European Union fell by 0.9%. Exports to that market grew by 3.2% compared to the previous year.

In addition, the European Trade Commissioner and Mexico’s Minister of Economy finalized the terms for reciprocally opening public procurement markets. The agreement includes high levels of predictability and transparency in the processes.

The treaty provides for free trade in almost all goods between the two economies. It also incorporates progressive rules on sustainable development, investment protection measures, and more streamlined customs procedures.