The National Antitrust Commission begins operations in Mexico

The National Antitrust Commission began operations in Mexico on October 17, 2025, according to the federal government.

In 2025, the Mexican Congress approved the creation of the National Commission for Competition and Economic Welfare. Its goal is to comply with the obligations of the USMCA and ensure an autonomous antitrust authority. In addition, it will operate as a decentralized body with its own budget and assets.

National Antitrust Commission

On October 16, 2025, President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo appointed Andrea Marván Saltiel as President of the National Antitrust Commission. With this appointment, the Plenary of the new autonomous constitutional body was formed.

From now on, Mexico will have a single authority responsible for ensuring competition in the markets. Its work will seek to protect consumers and strengthen the country’s economic development. This commission will replace the Cofece and the IFT in functions related to economic competition policy, as well as in matters of preponderance and cross-participation in the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors.

Members

The Plenary Session of the National Antitrust Commission was composed of Andrea Marván Saltiel, Ana María Reséndiz Mora, Óscar Alejandro Gómez Romero, Ricardo Salgado Perrilliat, and Soledad Aragón Martínez.

During its first session, the Plenary Session appointed Juan Francisco Valerio Méndez as Technical Secretary, who took office on October 17, 2025.

In addition, it was determined that October 17, 20, and 21, 2025, would be considered working days. However, procedural deadlines would not apply. The decision was made because the agency’s electronic systems were out of operation, and the validation of their functioning and the transfer of files and resources are still ongoing. It also seeks to guarantee the rights of economic agents and provide certainty regarding the deadlines in progress.

The amended Federal Economic Competition Law now establishes a strengthened institutional framework, with more agile procedures, more severe penalties, and updated legal tools to protect free competition and the efficient functioning of markets.