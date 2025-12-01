The Ministry of Economy reports on geological exploration results in Mexico

The Ministry of Economy reported on some of the results of its geological exploration in Mexico in recent months.

On August 21, 2025, the Ministry of Economy approved three exploration orders for the Mexican Geological Service (SGM) to investigate specific areas of Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, and the State of Mexico.

In addition, the objective is to identify and measure potential deposits of gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten.

With this data, the government seeks to promote innovation, support sustainable development, and strengthen territorial planning.

Geological exploration in Mexico

The following are the main actions of the SGM from October 2024 to July 2025:

Geological and geochemical mapping at a scale of 1:50,000 was generated in several regions of the country, covering 17,456 square kilometers. When added to the efforts of previous years, the cumulative progress reached 1,091,857 square kilometers, or 55.58% of the national territory. The country is thus consolidating a broader technical basis for decision-making.

In addition, high-resolution aerogeophysical surveys and various terrestrial methods yielded 68,401 kilometers of geophysical data. These records strengthen the exploration of radioactive minerals and thorium, as well as rare earths, lithium, and resources useful for hydrogeological studies. Thus, the information generated provides greater clarity on the mineral potential of different areas.

Finally, the mapping and geophysical processes offered an additional benefit. Twenty-six new prospective areas were identified with the potential to contain minerals such as gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, iron, molybdenum, tungsten, barium, lithium, manganese, bismuth, calcium carbonate, silica, antimony, rare earths, thorium, and polymetallic deposits. These areas, located in seven states, expand exploration opportunities and underpin the development of the sector.

Lithium

In order to provide technical input to Litio para México, regional research and exploration was completed in six prospective locations. Five were located in Sonora and one in Puebla. However, the studies did not yield favorable results. Thus, the findings confirmed the absence of optimal conditions to continue with larger-scale work.

In addition, semi-detailed and detailed activities were completed at two exploration targets in Jalisco. Sediment deposits were identified in these areas that could be analyzed in greater depth in the future. This maintains a portfolio of areas with potential for further study.

Finally, the new Mining Law introduces a significant change. Individuals can now provide information to the Ministry of Economy about the possible existence of minerals in unassigned or unconcessioned lots. The Ministry then evaluates the advisability of ordering exploration by the SGM. If so, the SGM may enter into collaboration agreements with individuals to carry out exploration activities.