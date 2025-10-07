The Mexico City-Querétaro passenger train will strengthen the competitiveness of El Bajío and promote regional integration.

The project is part of the federal plan to promote a modern and efficient railway system.

What does the project involve? The route covers some 226 kilometers between the country’s capital and Querétaro. What are the benefits? The journey will take less than two hours, with trains reaching speeds of up to 200 km/h. The infrastructure will feature double tracks and a diesel-electric traction system.

Mexico City-Querétaro passenger train

On July 16, 2025, the decree creating the Agency for Trains and Integrated Public Transport was published in the Official Gazette. This decentralized body will have legal personality, its own assets, and technical autonomy. It will operate under the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transport (SICT) and will be responsible for the planning, construction, maintenance, and operation of the national railway system.

Querétaro has a diversified industrial economy. It excels in the automotive, aerospace, and technology sectors. In addition, it attracts foreign investment and strengthens its infrastructure and services, consolidating itself as a key economic hub in Mexico.

The train will connect Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, and Querétaro. It will depart from Buenavista station and arrive in the municipality of Querétaro, improving mobility for thousands of people between these states.

Competitiveness of El Bajío

Currently, more than 100,000 people commute daily between the capital and El Bajío for work, education, or business reasons. This project will drastically reduce travel times, from more than three hours by road to less than two hours by train.

The project will offer a fast, safe, and sustainable alternative. It will also help to relieve congestion on the Mexico City–Querétaro highway, one of the busiest in the country.

The Mexico City–Querétaro passenger train will promote orderly urban development in the municipalities along the route and strengthen the competitiveness of the El Bajío economic corridor.

According to the SICT, initial demand is estimated at 50,000 passengers per day, consolidating the train as a structural solution for interurban mobility and sustainable growth in the region.