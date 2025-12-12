The Aluminum Association highlights its concerns about China

The Aluminum Association of the United States highlighted its concerns about China in the context of the USMCA review.

From January to July 2025, the United States imported $11.89 billion worth of steel, a year-on-year decline of 1 percent.

Below are its main suppliers, in millions of dollars:

Canada : 4.94 billion.

European Union : 1.09 billion.

United Arab Emirates : 1.024 billion.

South Korea : 658 million.

India : 459 million.

Mexico: $403 million.

Concerns about China

The Aluminum Association brings together producers and their workers. It also integrates the entire value chain. It covers primary production, higher-value goods, and recycling. In addition, it incorporates the suppliers that support the industry.

In total, its member companies generate 70% of the aluminum exported in North America. At the same time, the US aluminum industry directly employs more than 164,000 workers. It also indirectly employs another 536,000. Its economic impact reaches $228 billion each year.

According to the Association, this progress coexists with growing pressure. In particular, metal imports from China and Russia have displaced sales in North America. They have also accelerated the shift of manufacturing to Mexico, where there are few barriers to metals from non-market economies.

As a result, parts and products can be made with aluminum subject to unfair practices. They can then be shipped to the United States without paying tariffs.

Subsidies

Between 2017 and 2025, Mexican and Canadian imports of subsidized aluminum coils from China grew strongly. They rose to 664,000 metric tons, an increase of 310% compared to 2017.

In addition, Chinese sales of subsidized coils to Mexico rose by 265,000 metric tons. This represents an increase of 474%. At the same time, shipments to Canada grew by 36,000 metric tons, an increase of 88%. Together, this volume is equivalent to the capacity of a major rolling mill in the United States.

However, the USMCA had an unexpected effect. It boosted Chinese imports and investment in the Mexican economy. For this reason, the Association maintains that rules of origin and enforcement mechanisms must be updated. The goal is to respond to practices that are not market-based.

To maintain tariff-free access to the U.S. market, Mexico and Canada must ensure clear limits. In particular, according to the Association, they must restrict the entry of aluminum from China and other economies that do not operate under market conditions.