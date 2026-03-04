The 8 Trade Reconciliation Agreements (ART) signed by the United States

The United States has signed eight Trade Reconciliation Agreements (ART) and is preparing to sign another nine.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) reported that it has signed ARTs with Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

Trade Remediation Agreements

The USTR has also signed framework agreements with Ecuador, the European Union, India, Japan, North Macedonia, South Korea, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Thailand, and Vietnam.

USTR Chief Jamieson Greer reported that he is actively negotiating to convert each framework agreement into an ART or equivalent.

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties defines a treaty as “an international agreement concluded in writing between States and governed by international law, whether embodied in a single instrument or in two or more related instruments and whatever its particular designation.”

The signing of eight ARTs and the negotiation of nine additional ones involves differentiated tariff commitments that could create distortions to the MFN principle.

Over the past 40 years, the United States has documented the multitude of trade barriers that contribute to our trade deficit. And over the past 40 years, other administrations have done little, if anything, to rectify them; instead, they have engaged in negotiations with a limited group of partners, which took many years, if they ever came to fruition.

According to the USTR, RTAs are legally binding and fully enforceable. Each RTA requires a trading partner to significantly reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers to U.S. exports and requires the United States to maintain a modified tariff for that trading partner (i.e., a supplemental tariff above the legal MFN rate).

This will help achieve balance by increasing exports of U.S. agricultural and industrial products while reducing dependence on imports.

The commitments made in the ARTs are historically significant. Tariff and non-tariff barriers that have hurt U.S. exporters and workers for decades are finally being resolved en masse.

Tariff advantages

The ART program has generated new, wide-ranging commitments on market access, labor and environmental standards, and national and economic security, while maintaining the tariffs necessary for our reindustrialization.

For example, trading partners are eliminating nearly all tariffs on U.S. products, including Indonesia (99%), Malaysia (97%), Cambodia (100%), India (99% for industrial products), and the European Union (100% for industrial products).

The European Union will also provide preferential market access for a wide range of U.S. seafood and agricultural products, including nuts, dairy products, fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, processed products, seeds for planting, soybean oil, and pork and bison meat.

The United Kingdom has committed to opening its market to $700 million in U.S. ethanol exports and to exempting $250 million in additional U.S. agricultural exports, including beef, from tariffs.

From a supply chain perspective, the near-total elimination of tariffs in specific markets may reconfigure suppliers and logistics costs. However, the coexistence of modified tariffs increases regulatory uncertainty, affects business planning, and conditions investment and production relocation decisions.