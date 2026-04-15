Tariff Impact in Mexico Is the Lowest: Comce

The impact of tariffs in Mexico is the lowest resulting from U.S. customs duties, according to the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment, and Technology (Comce).

This lower impact on Mexican exports occurred during the 2025–2026 period. At the start of the cycle, the country achieved record figures with 90.26% of shipments duty-free, consolidating its significant competitive advantage in international markets.

Impact of Tariffs in Mexico

Despite slight monthly declines, foreign trade maintained remarkable resilience throughout. After hitting a low of 81.73% in July, duty-free exports rebounded, closing February 2026 with a robust 84.50% of shipments free of tariffs.

On the aggregate demand side, exports of goods and services were the best-performing component in 2025. These foreign sales were driven by a relatively more favorable tariff rate than that of other competing countries. In particular, there was strong momentum toward the end of 2024 and during the first quarter of 2025, in a context where the exchange rate favored external competitiveness.

Growth then moderated as the exchange rate appreciated during the second half of the year.

Automotive Industry

Nevertheless, the Mexican manufacturing sector bore a significant portion of the impact associated with changes in U.S. tariff policy.

Sectors with the highest effective tariff rates, such as transportation equipment and metal product manufacturing, recorded annual contractions of 5.6% and 3.6%, respectively.

While most sectors showed moderate performance, growth stood out in the manufacture of non-electronic medical equipment, petroleum products, and computer equipment. The latter was driven by high levels of exports to the United States, associated with the expansion of technologies linked to artificial intelligence.

Trade Balance

Mexico’s exports grew 7.6% annually in 2025, reaching $664,066.2 million, consolidating their role as an economic driver for the second consecutive year. This performance exceeded the global average, where world trade in goods advanced 6%, according to UNCTAD.

In contrast, imports rose 4.4%, generating a surplus of $770.9 million after four years of deficits. Both flows reached historic highs. The environment was influenced by Donald Trump’s tariff policy and global trade tensions.