Sedena reinforces 19 border customs posts in Mexico

The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) reported that it reinforced 19 border customs posts in Mexico as part of Operation Border.

On February 5, 2025, an operation began in the northern border states. Its objective is to curb drug trafficking to the United States. It also seeks to locate weapons and reduce migration flows. It also includes land interception actions and the search for clandestine laboratories.

Border customs

Likewise, 19 customs posts on the northern border were reinforced to increase inspection procedures at fiscal facilities. A total of 1,940 members of the Mexican Army and 10,000 members of the National Guard are participating in this task.

According to data from SEDENA, the strategy has yielded concrete results: 5,447 arrests, 4,115 weapons seized, and 44,391 kilograms of drugs confiscated.

These actions are part of inter-agency operations that seek to maintain the rule of law and reduce crime.

Operation Baluarte

On another front, and within the “Joint Plan of the Government of the Republic to Combat Hydrocarbon Theft” and the “Operations Plan for the Inspection of the Import, Transport, Storage, and Distribution of Gasoline,” Sedena launched Operation Baluarte. Army and National Guard personnel are participating in this operation.

From July 7 to August 7, 2025, 21 Customs Inspection Points and 22 Pemex Supply and Distribution Terminals were reinforced. A total of 774 personnel were deployed, divided equally between the two corporations. The objective is to curb the illegal trafficking of hydrocarbons from the United States and prevent their illicit storage.

At inspection points in the north of the country, 378 personnel carry out random checks at customs exits. They also verify storage and distribution permits, inspect tanker trucks and other means of transport, and refer cases to the competent authorities.

At supply terminals, 396 personnel monitor operations. They set up checkpoints at the entrances, record entry and exit logs, and patrol the facilities. They also control personnel access and supervise fuel loading and unloading operations.

According to Sedena, the operation has resulted in the seizure of 44 vehicles and more than 1.9 million liters of hydrocarbons.