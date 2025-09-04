The Mexican federal government reported on the progress on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor project through August 2025.

On May 18, 2023, a presidential decree was published in the Official Gazette declaring the construction, operation, and infrastructure related to the Maya Train, the Interoceanic Corridor, and the airports of Palenque, Chetumal, and Tulum to be matters of national security and public interest. This decree exempts the projects from transparency regulations.

Progress on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

Economic importance

The Interoceanic Corridor works represent a key project for the country’s economic development.

Modernization of the freight train.

Expansion of the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz.

Strategic union of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Strengthening of the transport of goods.

Mexico is positioning itself as an alternative to the Panama Canal.

Infrastructure and regional coverage

The Corridor covers Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Chiapas. Between October 2024 and July 2025, the Interoceanic Corridor works expanded the social infrastructure in the region.

1,200 km of new tracks between Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz.

Ports with greater capacity.

Reinforced and dredged docks.

Reception of larger ships.

Railway modernization

Line Z: renovated and operational since December 2023. On this section, the Interoceanic Corridor works include:

308.5 km of renovated track

7 sidings

3 transfer yards

16 stations

82 bridges

290 drainage works

Line FA: connects Coatzacoalcos with Palenque. On this line, the Interoceanic Corridor works include:

330.45 km of track

11 stations

9 sidings

91 bridges

2 transfer yards

667 drainage works

Between the two lines, 108,506 passengers and 514,303 tons of cargo were transported.

Line K and Development Hubs

Work on Line K is progressing and will be completed in June 2026. This line will connect:

Ciudad Ixtepec with Ciudad Hidalgo

Central American Mexican Railway Network

Puerto Chiapas

The Interoceanic Corridor works also include the creation of 14 Development Hubs for Well-being.

On May 22, 2025, the guidelines for the hubs and the decree granting tax incentives were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). Thus, the Interoceanic Corridor works not only include infrastructure, but also tax and social incentives to strengthen the south-southeast of the country.

Industrial Development Hubs

On June 5, 2023, a decree was published granting tax incentives to companies operating in industrial parks within the Development Hubs for Well-being (PODEBI) in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The benefits include:

Income tax credit: 100% during the first 3 years and 50%-90% during the following years.

Immediate deduction of 100% of the amount invested in new fixed assets during the first 6 years.

Tax credit of 100% of VAT on sales, leasing of goods, and services to companies in PODEBI during the first 4 years.

New regulations

On May 13, 2024, a website was launched detailing the Nearshoring Decree and tax incentives for companies in PODEBI.

On September 1, 2023, additional guidelines were published on the minimum employment levels that companies must meet to receive tax benefits.