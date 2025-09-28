Products imported under Rule Eight into Mexico totaled 179.8964 billion pesos from October 2024 to July 2025.

To this end, the Ministry of Economy facilitated the supply of inputs, parts, and components at competitive levels by issuing 1,277 favorable opinions on import requests.

The government seeks to strengthen domestic industry. To this end, it applies preferential tariffs on the importation of machinery and inputs. These measures favor the production and assembly of goods. They also reinforce competitiveness vis-à-vis other markets.

Products imported under Rule Eight

These imports were used for the manufacture of goods for the automotive and auto parts industries, with 875 favorable opinions for 144.1592 billion pesos.

For the electronics industry, there were 224 favorable opinions for 15.6154 billion pesos. For the electrical manufacturing industry, there were 79 favorable opinions for 13.1895 billion pesos. And for heavy and diverse industries, there were 93 favorable opinions for 5.4715 billion pesos.

Finally, for the transportation industry, except for the automotive and auto parts sector, six favorable opinions were granted for 1.4608 billion pesos.

Light industries

Between October 2024 and June 2025, light industries imported inputs worth 9.232 billion pesos. They did so through the mechanism of Rule Eight.

This industrial group covers sectors such as agribusiness, textiles and clothing, toys, bicycles, furniture, chemicals, plastics, and medical devices.

The mechanism allows access to key inputs at a lower cost. Thus, it boosts productivity and improves the sector’s competitiveness.

At the same time, between October 2024 and March 2025, the government renewed the Global Supply Chain Program Registry for three television manufacturers.

In addition, import permits were authorized under Rule Eight. The result? The production of 1,593,208 televisions. These companies purchased inputs from 15 domestic suppliers. The purchases totaled 431.1 million pesos.