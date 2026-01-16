Product imports in China did not grow in 2025 at a year-on-year rate, stagnating at $2.5829 trillion.

The market for imported products in China is large and strategic. It is growing due to urban consumption, the middle class, and e-commerce. Food, energy, technology, and premium goods stand out, driven by trade agreements, efficient logistics, and selective gradual opening policies.

Product imports in China

In December 2025, imports to China totaled $243.64 billion, according to data from the country’s General Administration of Customs. This represented year-on-year growth of 5.7%. Compared to November 2025, these foreign purchases increased by 15.5%.

China imports soybeans to feed livestock; oil to sustain its industry and transportation; and semiconductors for advanced manufacturing. These flows reflect agricultural dependence, structural energy demand, and technological gaps, despite efforts to replace and diversify current global suppliers.

The central government has announced measures to increase purchases of consumer goods, technology, key equipment, and scarce products, in addition to simplifying import processes and diversifying trade channels.

The complex global environment, with slowing demand and high trade barriers, has slowed the pace of foreign goods purchases in China, limiting import growth compared to more dynamic exports. Imports grew much less than exports, widening the country’s trade surplus.

Foreign purchases

Exports of goods from China grew at an annual rate of 5.5% in 2025, to $3 trillion 771.87 billion.

China mainly exports industrial manufactures: electronics, machinery, electrical equipment, textiles, and consumer goods. It also sells intermediate products, steel, and chemicals. Its offering combines scale, competitive costs, and integrated supply chains to serve diverse and continuously expanding global markets.

China exported $357.78 billion worth of goods in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.6% and a month-on-month increase of 8.4%.

As a result, China’s total merchandise trade rose 3.2% in 2025 over 2024, to $6 trillion 354.77 billion.