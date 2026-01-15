Opportunities for U.S. exporters with customs reform in Mexico

The U.S. Department of Commerce highlighted opportunities for U.S. exporters with the recent customs reform in Mexico.
The reform could increase demand for U.S.-origin inputs that benefit from USMCA rules, documentation technologies, automation and customs compliance, and reliable U.S. suppliers that can meet stricter compliance expectations.
Opportunities for U.S. exporters
The Mexican customs reform, effective as of 2026, seeks to comprehensively modernize customs operations. It introduces greater digitization and surveillance, with advanced technology to streamline flows, reduce clearance times, and strengthen controls against illegal activities at border crossings.
In addition, the reform expands the obligations and responsibilities of customs agents, establishing temporary validity of licenses and constant supervision. It also affects importers and exporters with increased compliance and documentation requirements, as well as new rules for bonded warehouses and foreign trade partners.
The Department of Commerce recommended that U.S. exporters stay in close contact with their Mexican partners to understand the legal, tax, and customs implications of these changes and be prepared to provide or update corporate and permit documents as requested for compliance.
Supply chains
Stricter controls on the IMMEX program mark a significant change. In addition, reduced storage times and expanded verification processes are putting pressure on Mexican manufacturers’ logistics planning.
At the same time, these adjustments could increase demand for U.S. components that strictly comply with the USMCA. U.S. suppliers with more rigorous documentation practices would also gain ground.
The reform also includes tariff increases on around 1,463 tariff items. On average, the increases reach 35%. In some cases, they reach up to 50%. The impact extends to sectors such as automotive, textiles, plastics, steel, appliances, aluminum, toys, footwear, paper, and cardboard, among others.
However, these tariffs do not apply to products with preferential treatment under free trade agreements. This includes goods originating in the USMCA. According to the Mexican government, the new tariffs are expected to take effect on January 1, 2026.