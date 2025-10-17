Nearly 3,000 military personnel received customs training in Mexico, according to information from the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).

In 2024, the Mexican government expanded Sedena’s control to include the management of 17 airports and 12 customs checkpoints, under the newly created Olmeca-Maya-Mexica Airport and Port Group (GAFSACOMM).

In addition, the Secretariat of the Navy has assumed greater operational roles in the customs clearance process at key seaports, including Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas.

Customs training

To strengthen the technical capabilities of 2,881 military personnel and promote legal and transparent trade, the Mexican government launched customs training programs. These actions included specialization courses and strengthening programs for customs administrators, foreign trade officers, and goods inspectors.

At the same time, a budget of 4.43 billion pesos was allocated to build a modern complex for the Mexican National Customs Agency (ANAM) in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. This project seeks to improve operational efficiency and raise service standards at one of the country’s most important customs offices.

The development includes a main building, sports areas, a restaurant, a convenience store, commercial premises, medical services, and a bank branch. It also includes a residential area with eight buildings containing 20 family apartments and five buildings with 88 apartments for single staff members.

The project, with an execution period from September 21, 2023, to August 30, 2025, aims to optimize customs management and boost international trade from the border crossing with the highest number of operations and revenue in Mexico.

National security

ANAM is the authority responsible for administering the country’s land and sea customs. Its job is to ensure compliance with regulations, collect taxes, and facilitate import, export, and other customs operations.

According to Sedena, the continuation of the Comprehensive Strategy for Strengthening Customs has reinforced national security. Thanks to this policy, it has been possible to restrict the flow of cash, illicit goods, natural and synthetic drugs, as well as vehicles and hydrocarbons. It has also helped to deter and identify acts of corruption.

Mexico currently has 50 customs offices. Of these, 32 are operated by SEDENA: 19 on the northern border, 2 on the southern border, and 11 in the interior of the country. In SEDENA’s opinion, this arrangement allows for more efficient coordination between civil and military authorities.

In total, 4,781 military personnel perform customs authority functions and support the work of ANAM. Their participation has been key to strengthening border control and improving revenue collection. As of August 15, revenues of 553.131 billion pesos were recorded, an increase of 16.78% over the same period last year.