NASCO urges improved cybersecurity at North American customs

The North American Strategy for Competitiveness (NASCO) has called for improved harmonization of cybersecurity at North American customs.

Cybersecurity protects digital systems from growing threats. It also encompasses risk management and incident response. In doing so, it ensures technological resilience. It guarantees the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information in an interconnected environment.

Cybersecurity in customs

NASCO’s proposal comes in the context of the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) scheduled for July 1, 2025.

According to its vision, USMCA countries need to improve cybersecurity harmonization in their customs systems, promote trilateral digital trade standards, and strengthen rules on cross-border data flows.

Improving cybersecurity harmonization in the customs systems of Mexico, the United States, and Canada is essential. It prevents cross-border attacks, facilitates secure trade under the USMCA, and strengthens confidence in the protection of data and critical infrastructure.

NASCO operates as a unique tri-national coalition. It brings together business leaders, legislators, academic institutions, and labor organizations from Canada, the United States, and Mexico. In this way, it promotes cooperation and strengthens regional integration.

Trade secrets

The USMCA establishes criminal procedures and penalties for the theft of trade secrets, including cyber theft. It also specifies that state-owned enterprises must comply with these protection requirements.

Trade secrets include confidential information with economic value, such as formulas or customer lists. The parties to the agreement agreed to impose criminal and civil penalties for theft, prohibit obstacles to licensing, and ensure protection during legal proceedings. Penalties are also set for officials who improperly disclose data, including through cyber theft or from state-owned enterprises.

In addition, the USMCA extends intellectual property protection, including copyright, to the digital environment.

On the other hand, the customs system of Mexico, the United States, and Canada coordinates trade under this treaty. It ensures the flow of goods with security controls. The main customs offices are Nuevo Laredo in Mexico, Laredo in the United States, and Windsor in Canada, strategic hubs for regional trade.