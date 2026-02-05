Mondelēz International’s chocolate sales grow 10.2% per year

Mondelēz International’s chocolate sales recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% over the last three years (2023-2025).

Its brands include Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone. It also owns other relevant brands in specific markets, such as Lacta in Brazil.

Although cocoa costs are expected to decline in 2026 compared to 2025, the company anticipates that they will remain high relative to historical averages. As a result, the cost environment is expected to remain pressured in the short to medium term.

At the same time, the cocoa supply faces increasing risks. Climate change, extreme weather events, and new regulations are impacting supply. Of particular note is the European Union‘s Deforestation Regulation, which requires that cocoa not come from deforested land.

Mondelēz International’s chocolate sales in millions of dollars are shown below:

2022 : 9,486.

2023 : 10,619.

2024 : 11,248.

2025: 12,696.

Mondelez International competes with Nestlé, Mars, Hershey, and Ferrero in snacks and confectionery. The rivalry focuses on global brands, flavor innovation, pricing, and omnichannel distribution. In addition, promotional pressure is constant in mature and emerging markets.

In the United Kingdom, the company launched Cadbury Dairy Milk & MORE. This product was designed to offer a richer consumer experience. Thus, the strategy aims to strengthen the positioning of its key brands by offering greater perceived value.

In Europe, Mondelez promoted co-branding innovations by integrating Biscoff into Milka and Cadbury chocolates. At the same time, it expanded chocolate brands into baked goods, with Milka croissants in Europe and Lacta in Brazil.

Innovations

Mondelēz International focuses its growth on chocolate and cookies, where it is a leading player in snacks. The company manufactures bars under key brands and drives innovations such as multidimensional products, designed to offer richer and more indulgent consumer experiences.

The strategy includes innovative chocolates through co-branding, such as the integration of Biscoff with Milka and Cadbury in Europe. In addition, the portfolio incorporates Milka brownies and baked chocolate bakery products, such as Milka and Lacta croissants.

The growth in chocolate sales reflects the ability to increase value despite volume fluctuations. The main driver has been the sustained increase in net prices across all regions, aimed at offsetting input inflation and the historic rise in cocoa prices.