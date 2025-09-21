Mexico‘s agricultural trade with Canada and Brazil has been strengthened by new agreements in recent months.

In 2024, Mexico ranked as the second largest source of Canadian agricultural imports, with US$3.371 billion and a year-on-year increase of 3 percent.

Conversely, Mexico was the fourth largest destination for Canadian exports of this group of products, with US$1.62 billion and a 19 percent decline.

Mexico’s agricultural trade

On August 5, 2025, Mexico and Canada launched new measures to strengthen the safe trade of agri-food products. The health agencies of both countries agreed to optimize protocols and facilitate the exchange of new goods.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Senasica, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency participated in a virtual meeting. They emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation. In addition, they agreed that coordination is key to ensuring food safety and maintaining a stable flow of trade, with direct benefits for producers and consumers in both nations.

Among the main products that Canada exported to Mexico in 2024 were pork ($303 million), rapeseed ($288 million), and wheat ($179 million).

Mexico exported mainly chili peppers ($309 million), tomatoes ($307 million), and avocados ($284 million) to the Canadian market.

Phytosanitary requirements

On July 23, 2025, Mexico and Brazil strengthened their cooperation on animal and plant products. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development collaborated with MAPA to promote safer agri-food trade.

Senasica welcomed Brazilian officials to Mexico. The meeting allowed for the definition of a joint work plan. In addition, it was highlighted that coordination will benefit production in both countries and open up new opportunities for producers and consumers.

Brazil exported agricultural products worth US$2.252 billion to Mexico in 2024, a decrease of 5%, while Brazilian imports of these Mexican products amounted to only US$54 million.

In these agricultural trade flows, Mexico’s exports decreased by 15% and its imports fell by 5% at annual rates.

The most important Brazilian exports were soybeans ($695 million), chicken meat ($564 million), and coffee ($262 million).

Conversely, Mexican exports included food preparations ($13 million) and yeast ($7 million).