Mexico remains the largest exporter of fruits and vegetables in the world

Mexico remained the world’s largest exporter of fruits and vegetables in 2024, with a 7.8 percent share.

While its vegetable exports totaled 10.688 billion dollars, fruit exports totaled 9.564 billion dollars.

In sum, both types of foreign sales reached 20.252 billion dollars, according to data from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Largest exporter of fruits and vegetables

In 2024, Mexico’s agricultural sector -which includes livestock, fishing, forestry and hunting- contributed close to 3.2% to the national GDP. A year earlier, its share was slightly higher, at 3.3%.

Mexico is an important fruit exporter. Among the most exported fruits are strawberries, avocados, lemons, grapes, melons, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and bananas.

It also excels in the export of vegetables. Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, pumpkins, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce and asparagus are among the main products.

Globally, China ranked second in fruit and vegetable exports in 2024. Its shipments reached a customs value of 19,561 million dollars.

Of this figure, 12.349 billion corresponded to vegetables. Thus, it surpassed Mexico in this segment. However, in fruits, China recorded exports of 7,212 million dollars. In this category, it was below Mexico.

Mexican agriculture

In 2024, the agricultural sector had 9,912 active economic units. Most were concentrated in Tabasco, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

However, agricultural production fell 2.3% compared to the levels recorded in 2023.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, employment in the sector reached 6.2 million people. Of this total, 85.3% were men and 14.7% were women. The average daily wage was 402 pesos.

In addition, as of December 31, nearly 9.9% of Mexico’s economically active population worked in agricultural activities.

On the other hand, Mexico maintained its position as a strategic partner of the United States in agrifood trade. According to USDA data, it was the main destination for both U.S. agricultural imports and exports.

In 2024, the main Mexican exports were beverages, fruits and vegetables. These three items accounted for about 60.9% of the total value of agricultural exports.