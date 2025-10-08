Mexico moves forward with regulations for biofuel production

Mexico is moving forward with regulations for biofuel production, according to the Ministry of Energy (Sener).

Between October 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025, Sener monitored biofuel regulation, maintaining 42 valid permits: 7 for production, 16 for marketing, and 6 for transportation.

In addition, it registered 13 notices, ensuring the continuity and supervision of the national value chain.

Biofuel production

In terms of biofuel production, Mexico’s potential capacity is estimated at 112.5 million liters of anhydrous ethanol and 36,000 cubic meters of biomethane.

In the biodiesel sector, current permits are concentrated in marketing and transportation. This trend reflects the current distribution of authorizations in the national industry. At the same time, Sener is promoting biomethane and waste heat utilization projects. It is also making progress in creating a regulatory framework that seeks to promote the efficient and orderly use of biofuels in different regions of the country.

Pemex and CFE

As part of binding planning, strategic plans were drawn up for the CFE and Pemex. Both documents serve as a basis for defining medium- and long-term actions aligned with national objectives. In addition, the energy transition is being promoted through the approval of specific laws for biofuels and geothermal energy. As a result, permits have been granted for the use of these resources. Work is also being done with authorities and airlines to incorporate biofuels into aviation. At the same time, state projects on the circular economy and waste utilization are being supported.

Energy transition is a central priority for President Claudia Sheinbaum. Her vision proposes a model that combines sovereignty, technological innovation, and sustainability. The focus is on ensuring clean, safe, and accessible energy for the entire population. Progress was made during the first year of this administration, notably with the enactment of the Biofuels Law and the Geothermal Energy Law. Both instruments strengthen the use of renewable sources, diversify the energy matrix, and lay the foundations for a more just and sustainable development in line with Mexico’s international commitments on climate change.

In this context, the Biofuels Law was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation. This regulation promotes production from organic waste and crops grown on marginal land, an alternative that does not compete with food production. It also encourages the blending of gasoline and other fuels with biofuels. This expands the country’s energy options and reinforces the transition to a cleaner, more competitive, and diversified model.