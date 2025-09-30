Mexico launches campaign against regulated pests affecting avocados

The Mexican government has reported on the actions it is taking as part of its campaign against regulated pests affecting avocados.

The campaign was rolled out in eight states. A total of 255,125 hectares were sampled to detect avocado borers.

In addition, trapping and infestation management actions were implemented. All with the aim of preserving and improving phytosanitary status.

The states involved were Colima, Jalisco, Mexico State, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Puebla, and Sonora.

Regulated pests affecting avocados

As of June 30, 94 municipalities and 10 agroecological zones had a status of free from pit borers. This covers 240,329 hectares, equivalent to 95% of the avocado area in Mexico.

The importance of this crop was reflected in exports in 2024. A total of 836,000 tons were shipped abroad, generating revenues of US$3.786 billion.

Avocado oil

The 47th Codex Alimentarius Commission was held in Geneva from November 25 to 30, 2024. International standards on safety, labeling, additives, contaminants, and specific foods were analyzed and adopted.

Progress was made on contaminants, additives, and labeling. Of particular note is the standard on avocado oil and measures to strengthen food safety and facilitate international trade.

Exports

Mexican avocado exports could reach $4 billion in 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). In 2024, they totaled $3.787 billion, an increase of 20.1%, with a projected volume of 1.34 million tons, 5% more than in 2024.

Avocados have been a staple of the Mexican diet and culture since pre-Hispanic times. Today, they are an agricultural and gastronomic symbol. Their consumption is growing in Mexico and around the world, driven by their nutritional value and culinary versatility.

Mexico dominates global production and exports, with volumes increasing every year. Its advantage is based on climate, fruit quality, and consolidated markets, especially the United States, consolidating its position as the leading global supplier.

The USDA indicates that export markets prefer Hass avocados for their flavor, texture, and durability.

In 2024, avocados ranked as Mexico’s third largest agricultural export, behind beer and tequila, and ahead of berries and tomatoes.