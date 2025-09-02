Mexico and the United States carry out 1 million joint customs clearance operations

Mexico and the United States have carried out more than 1 million joint customs clearance operations since October 2024.

Joint Mexico-United States customs clearance is a system whereby both customs authorities coordinate the inspection and release of goods at the border. It facilitates trade, reduces processing times, improves security, and ensures compliance with regulations in both countries.

In 2024, trade in goods between Mexico and the United States totaled $839.892 billion. Mexican exports amounted to $505.851 billion, while U.S. exports totaled $334.041 billion.

Joint customs clearance

President Claudia Sheinbaum’s first government report specifies that there were 1,040,679 joint customs clearance operations with the United States.

The main sectors that benefited were companies with IMMEX programs and certified companies in the maquiladora, electrical, electronic, automotive, and food industries.

The IMMEX program allows export-oriented producers and service providers to temporarily import goods without paying general import taxes. It also exempts them, where applicable, from anti-dumping or countervailing duties, provided that the goods are used in products intended for export.

Courier and parcel services

In coordination with Mexico’s Tax Administration Service (SAT), irregular operations were detected in companies and authorized third parties. Tax omissions, non-compliance with non-tariff regulations, and evasion of compensatory fees were recorded. As a result, cancellation proceedings were initiated against five courier and parcel delivery companies, five strategic bonded warehouses, one general warehouse, and 41 customs agents.

Between October 2024 and June 2025, 94 cases related to illicit goods were documented. These actions strengthened national security and reinforced border surveillance.

In addition, 2,937 cases with incorrect tariff classifications were identified in hydrocarbons and petroleum products. The reclassification of these goods made it possible to improve tax collection and close loopholes for evasion.

This Saturday, Mexico’s Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, stated that as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policy and its global impact, the Mexican government is promoting a reform of the Customs Law to protect Mexican industry.