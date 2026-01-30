Mexican red tomato exports fall 5.5% in 2025

Mexican red tomato exports fell 5.5% in 2025, to 2.239 billion dollars.

As of 14 July 2025, the United States imposed an anti-dumping duty of 17.09% on Mexican tomato imports. The measure marks a significant change in bilateral trade of the product, after years of regulation through suspension agreements.

Over the last 27 years, five suspension agreements were signed, in 1996, 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2019. The most recent was concluded under Section 734(c) of the Tariff Act of 1930 to eliminate harmful effects.

Mexican red tomato exports

In terms of volume, Mexican red tomato exports showed a contraction. Shipments abroad fell by 4.2% to 1 million 798,000 tonnes, reflecting a decline in the product’s dynamism.

Production in Mexico

NatureSweet is among the leaders in the production and export of premium tomatoes, with a model focused on greenhouses. Grupo San Cayetano stands out for its scale and agricultural diversification, while Grupo Bionatur specialises in protected agriculture geared towards the US market.

In June 2025, the USDA projected that tomato production in Mexico would decline 3% year-on-year, to 3.1 million metric tonnes. The adjustment was in response to persistent adverse temperature and rainfall conditions during the production cycle.

In addition, the USDA anticipated a reduction in autumn-winter planting. The decision would be linked to additional US tariffs on most Mexican tomatoes, effective from July 2025.

Production had already shown weakness in 2024. That year, drought caused a 1% drop to 3.19 million metric tonnes, compared to 3.22 million recorded in 2023, according to official estimates.

In the United States, The Morning Star Company dominates industrial tomato processing. Del Monte Foods, Conagra Brands and Campbell Soup are also involved in sauces, purées and preserves, with extensive processing networks and a strong presence in the food market.