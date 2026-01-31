Mexican chili exports grow 4.6% in 2025

Mexican chili exports totaled $1.221 billion in 2025, an increase of 4.6% over 2024.

According to the FAO, chili pepper production in Mexico is characterized by its wide variety, cultivation in tropical and temperate climates, high economic and food relevance, strong participation of small producers, and a constant presence in national and international markets.

Mexican chili exports

Some examples of chili pepper production and export companies in Mexico include Grupo Bionatur, Divemex, and Grupo San Cayetano. They operate on a large scale, combine protected agriculture and open fields, integrate packaging and export, and supply domestic and U.S. markets.

By volume, Mexican foreign sales of these products fell at an interannual rate of 1.8% to 1 million 137,000 tons.

After red tomatoes, chili peppers ranked as Mexico’s second most exported vegetable in 2025.

Overall, vegetable exports from Mexico fell 6.6% in 2025, to $14.905 billion, and grew 1.1% in volume, to 10 million 795,000 tons.

Trade and economy

Bilateral agricultural trade between the United States and Mexico is becoming more complex. The diversity of products, routes, and periods of higher volume is increasing. In addition, nearby relocation is driving traffic at ports of entry along 3,200 kilometers.

Mexico has 14 free trade agreements with 50 countries. Since NAFTA in 1994 and the update of the USMCA in 2020, US agricultural tariffs have been gradually eliminated, expanding market access and strengthening agri-food trade.

The Mexican economy continues to grow. In 2024, GDP grew by 1.2%, exceeding $1.8 trillion. It then registered annual growth of 0.7% in 2025, driven by exports and consumption. However, GDP grew by only 0.1% quarterly at the end of the year, reflecting a slowdown in production, lower private investment, and business caution in the face of the global external environment.

In the United States, there is a wide variety of chili processing companies. Badia Spices manufactures and distributes more than 400 spices and dried chilies from Florida, with a global presence in more than 70 countries. Conagra Brands produces hot sauces and packaged foods with chilies. Bruce Foods manufactures chili mixes and Tex-Mex products.